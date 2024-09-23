Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $46.04 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 6.57% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $46,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2,637.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 463,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 446,541 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,736,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $736.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.7311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.