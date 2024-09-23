Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,125 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $53,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sony Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sony Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONY. Daiwa America upgraded Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $93.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

