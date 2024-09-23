TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $46,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 127,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 198,650 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 105,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOTE stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

