Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.34% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $49,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $59.50 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
