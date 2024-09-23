Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Achain has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $0.09 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001452 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001243 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

