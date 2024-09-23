Ethena Staked USDe Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $4.90 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.00269689 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,133,101,972 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,133,062,199.936735. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09999666 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,159,225.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

