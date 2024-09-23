Everscale (EVER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $626,362.70

Everscale (EVER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $101.04 million and approximately $626,362.70 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

