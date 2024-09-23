Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 181.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPCR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $41.92 on Monday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44 and a beta of -3.52.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

