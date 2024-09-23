Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $54,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 213,835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after buying an additional 149,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after buying an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $181.71 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $183.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.