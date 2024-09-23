Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,074 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.36% of Grand Canyon Education worth $56,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $142.78 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $157.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

