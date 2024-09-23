Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $56.96 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272,660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $56,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

