Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,553 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $58,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $121.60 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.