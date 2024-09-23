Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,143,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $44,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

