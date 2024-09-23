Sei Investments Co. Purchases 30,291 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $43,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,049.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,970,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON stock opened at $393.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $393.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.04 and a 200-day moving average of $317.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

