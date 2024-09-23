Sei Investments Co. Has $43.03 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $43,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKR opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.