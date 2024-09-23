Sei Investments Co. Purchases 26,800 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $46,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 172,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,188,000 after purchasing an additional 348,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $330.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.94.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

