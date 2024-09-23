Sei Investments Co. Acquires 65,278 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $45,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after buying an additional 2,575,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after buying an additional 507,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,403,000 after buying an additional 334,358 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,850,000 after acquiring an additional 37,757 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

