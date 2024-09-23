Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,008 shares during the period. Laureate Education comprises approximately 0.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Laureate Education worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 614,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,148 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 191,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

