Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $67.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.86. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

