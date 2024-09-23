Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $391,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $6,098,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $69.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,072 shares of company stock worth $5,971,357. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

