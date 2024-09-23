Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $1.33 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $102.23 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.
