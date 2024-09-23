Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,938 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

NYSE VAC opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

In other news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

