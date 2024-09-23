Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys 18,551 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.12% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 161,158 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.26. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $35.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at $51,986,004.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $931,500 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

