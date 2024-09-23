Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 8,468 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

THOR Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $103.51 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.