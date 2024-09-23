Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

D stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

