Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1 Million in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.10% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in A10 Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.02 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

