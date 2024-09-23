43,663 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,423,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,557,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,512 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

