Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 4,577 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

