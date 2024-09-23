Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 202.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,441,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $147.23 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

