Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,059 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,829,000 after buying an additional 65,428 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trex by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,288,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,843,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trex by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 2.9 %

TREX opened at $69.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

