Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 138.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,011 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.7% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $128.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

