NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.7% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 62.9% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $934,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,212,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $166,759,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America lowered shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

