iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.