iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
