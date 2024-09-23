Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

FANG opened at $181.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.