Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VDE opened at $124.17 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

