Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 957,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

