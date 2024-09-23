Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 28,370 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 885,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,370 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after buying an additional 1,759,500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,924,000 after purchasing an additional 759,994 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 373,969 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.8 %

ENLC opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 2.40.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 151.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

