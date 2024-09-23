Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,920 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $24.52 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

