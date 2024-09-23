iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,597,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $572.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $576.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $553.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

