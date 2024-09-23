Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $15.44 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 416,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,437,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,905,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,108,000. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,806,000 after acquiring an additional 138,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,832,000 after purchasing an additional 74,979 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $40.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

