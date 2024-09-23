iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

