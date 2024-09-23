Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 662,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,907,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,299,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

