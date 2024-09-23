Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 266.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $233.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $269.52.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

