Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Shares of ZGN opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. Ermenegildo Zegna has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 547.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 202,281 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 525.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 162.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

