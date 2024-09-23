StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.0021101.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of SVAUF opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
About StorageVault Canada
