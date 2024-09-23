Ordinals Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $711.07 million and $123.11 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $33.86 or 0.00053315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 34.24718316 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $118,455,024.71 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

