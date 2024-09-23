Raymond James Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Market Perform

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

PLTR opened at $37.20 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.03 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock worth $190,231,672. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,542,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.