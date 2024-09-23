Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onestream (OS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Onestream (NASDAQ: OS):

9/4/2024 – Onestream had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Onestream had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Onestream had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Onestream had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Onestream had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

9/4/2024 – Onestream had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Onestream had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Onestream was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Onestream Stock Up 6.2 %

OS opened at $32.56 on Monday. Onestream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last ninety days.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.