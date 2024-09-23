Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL):

9/18/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/10/2024 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after buying an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

