Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2024

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL):

  • 9/18/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 9/16/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 9/10/2024 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 9/2/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/30/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/22/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after buying an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.