Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRETF opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

